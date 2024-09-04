An international non-governmental organisation, Rainforest Alliance, organised its second stakeholder workshop which was held in Akure, Ondo State.

The workshop, which was attended by key players in the cocoa industry, was themed “Advancing Sustainable Cocoa Production in Nigeria: The Rainforest Alliance’s Strategy.

This is the second stakeholder workshop organised by Rainforest Alliance, a non-governmental organisation with a vision to create a world where people and nature thrive in harmony.

The workshop brought together industry stakeholders to discuss ways of advancing the sector, with a special focus on the impact of its cocoa certification program.

Speaking at the event, the Senior Director for West and Central Africa at Rainforest Alliance, Nadege Nzoyem, said the organisation is focusing on conserving forests and biodiversity and creating resilient agricultural systems.

She expressed delight that 55 per cent of Cocoa harvest in Nigeria have complied with Rainforest Alliance certification standards.

The Certification Partner Support Manager, Nigeria, at Rainforest Alliance, Kareem Sanni, elaborated on the importance of the workshop.

A group of panellists also discussed the way forward in the industry.

Rainforest Alliance 2030 ambition is to work with 100 million farmers globally.