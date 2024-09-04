Governor of Kebbi State Nasir Idris has sworn in the 21 newly elected local government chairmen and 225 councillors, including women, signifying women inclusiveness in Governance.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Kebbi State Presidential Banquet hall after the Kebbi State independent Electral Commission announced the result of the elections for the local Government chairmen on Sunday in Kebbi state.

The 21 local government chairmen and 225 councillors, including women, took the oath of office, pledging to serve the people of Kebbi State.

Governor Nasir Idris amended the Local Government Bill, extending the tenure of local government officials from 2 years to 3 years, providing stability and continuity in governance for the newly elected members.

To enhance their mobility and effectiveness, Governor Idris also presented each of the 21 local government chairmen with a Hilux vehicle.

