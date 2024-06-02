The Ondo/Ekiti Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has urged Nigerians to take advantage of the 90 days opportunity to verify genuineness of import duty paid on imported vehicles to avoid the wrath of government.



The Area Controller of Customs, Morenikeji Bewaji gave the warning at a one-day sensitisation and awareness programme on the 90-day window for the regularisation of import duty on vehicles improperly imported into the country.

On the 24th of March, the Nigeria Customs Service announced a three-month period for the regularisation of import duties for vehicles improperly imported into the country.

The initiative is being undertaken, following instructions from the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun.

According to a statement by the Customs’ Spokesperson, Abdullahi Maiwada, the measure is targeted at vehicles brought into the country without proper customs duties paid.

This development propelled the Ondo/Ekiti Area Command of the Customs to organise a one-day sensitisation and awareness programme for people in the area.

Those in attendance were representatives of security agencies, auto dealers, traditional rulers among others.

The Area Controller of Customs, Morenikeji Bewaji said there is an opportunity for those who had their vehicles imported without duty payments or improper duty payments to do the right thing.

She wants the people to use the 90-day window of opportunity to regularise the payment.

Representative of Auto dealers and the Deji of Akure commended the development.