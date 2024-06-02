The Kogi state government says eight more abducted students of Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH) have been rescued from their abductors.

They are the last batch of the 32 Student abducted within the school premises while preparing for their exams in May.

The state government initially rescued four of the abducted students, followed by another 16.

Two victims reportedly escaped and eight more have now been rescued, bringing the number of students who regained their freedom to 30.

Kingsley Fanwo, Kogi commissioner for information and communication, confirmed this in a statement on Sunday.

He said two of the students were killed by the kidnappers after the government’s decision not to pay the ransom demanded.

Mr Fanwo said the state government will fully support the recovery of the rescued students and their parents.

The statement appreciated security personnel and government officials for their cooperation in securing the release of the Students.

Read Full Statement Below …

KOGI STATE GOVERNMENT

PRESS RELEASE

ALL THE REMAINING EIGHT KIDNAPPED STUDENTS HAVE BEEN RESCUED

1. The Kogi State Government announces the rescue of the remaining eight kidnapped students of Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara.

2. The Governor has directed full support towards the recovery of the students and their parents, while modalities are being put in place to make Kogi safer for all.

3. The Government of Kogi State expresses profound gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for directing the mobilization of resources to ensure the rescue of the kidnapped students. We also thank the National Security Adviser immensely for his commitment to the release of the students and the general security of the State. The Chief of Army Staff, the Chief of Naval Staff, the Chief of Air Staff, the Director General of DSS, the Inspector General of Police and all the officers and men of the Armed Forces that put in their best as well as the Pilots, did a wonderful job to support us in reuniting the kidnapped students with their families. The Kogi State Command of all the security agencies, Police, DSS, NSCDC and our local hunters are also highly appreciated for their efforts towards this feat.

4. Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo also expresses immense gratitude to his Kwara State counterpart, Governor AbdulRahmam AbdulRazak for his personal commitment, cooperation and support towards the success of the operation that led to the rescue of the remaining kidnapped students. The Kwara State Governor showed the reason he is effectively leading the Nigerian Governors Forum. His actions have also reinforced the Kogi/Kwara cooperation and unity of purpose.

5. Now that the remaining students have been rescued, our administration will continue the drive to recalibrate our security architecture and pay an uncompromising attention to the Safe School Initiative. As the State with the lowest out of school children in the North, we have put structures in place to keep our schools safe to ensure every child is not deprived of his or her right to education. Kogi has domesticated the Child Rights Act and we will defend the right of our children to quality education. In Kogi State, education is free up to the Secondary School level. We also pay the registration fees for our students to write all internal and external examinations with a budgetary allocation that is way above the UNESCO benchmark for education. We do all of these to educate our children and make them responsible contributors to the economy of Nigeria.

6. We urge our citizens to always volunteer intelligence to security agencies to enable them to prevent crime. This is safer, cheaper and better for us all.

7. All of us must come together to defeat banditry, kidnapping and any form of criminality in our society.

Kingsley Femi Fanwo

Hon. Commissioner for Information and Communications

02/06/2024