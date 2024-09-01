Mainstream Energy Solutions Limited, the operators of the Kainji, Jebba, and Zungeru hydropower plants, has swiftly repaired the Sabon Pegi Bridge within 24 hours after its collapse due to heavy rainfall on Friday.

This has saved thousand stranded thousand road users as vehicles and lorry can now moved to there destination.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) had previously issued warnings of heavy rainfall and potential flash flooding over the weekend, which were accompanied by thunderstorms.

In a statement issued by Mr Olugbenga Adebola, Head, Corporate Communications, Mainstream Energy Solutions Limited said that the flash floods caused the collapse of the Sabon Pegi Bridge, a vital link between the southwestern and northwestern regions of Nigeria.

The incident, reported early on Friday morning, led to confusion among the local communities. Mainstream Energy Solutions was promptly contacted, and the Chairman of the Board immediately approved the company’s intervention to repair the bridge.

Abdullahi, a local youth, expressed gratitude, saying, “We pray for Mainstream always because there are very few companies in Nigeria that can respond so quickly to such a problem. They are a highly responsible company.”

Siraj Abdullahi an Executive Director in the Company said “This is what Mainstream is about. We have brought relief and restored the economic artery of the Borgu Land and the Southern Sokoto and Kebbi States”.

The Emir of Borgu, the Borgu Emirate, and the Entire people of Borgu kingdom, registered there profound gratitude to MESL, and specially express their heartfelt pleasure to the Executive Director to prompt responses to the yearnings and aspirations of the people of Borgu.