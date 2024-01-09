The Asisat Oshoala Academy (AOA) has kicked off its much-anticipated 2024 season with a dynamic training session on Tuesday, underlining its dedication to empowering young girls through a unique blend of football and life skills education.

The enthusiastic start saw thirty players fully engaged in intensive training and leadership development activities, setting the stage for another promising season.

The spirited atmosphere resonated with the academy’s recent triumph in the December 2023 Football4girls tournament, setting an optimistic tone for the unfolding season.

A notable addition to the coaching staff was announced as the academy welcomed former Nigerian national female football team player, Titilayo Mekuleyi, in the role of assistant coach. This strategic appointment aligns with AOA’s unwavering commitment to providing top-notch guidance, ensuring the players receive the best mentorship to shape their characters and refine their talents.

Head Coach, Alabi Kazeem shared his aspirations for the upcoming season, stating, “Our primary goal is to nurture talented players capable of ascending to the U17 national team. Building on the success of Janet Akekoromowei’s breakthrough into the U20 national team in 2023, we are resolute in continuing this trajectory and witnessing more of our academy’s prodigies leave an indelible mark on the national stage.”

Janet Akekoromowei, a shining example emerging from the academy, successfully advanced to the U20 national team last year, showcasing the academy’s commitment to developing top-tier talent that competes at the highest levels.

As the AOA gears up for an exciting 2024 season, the emphasis remains on fostering both athletic prowess and essential life skills among its participants.

The Asisat Oshoala Foundation, in collaboration with Women Win and Nike Inc. of the USA, established the AOA to provide football and life skills training for marginalized schoolgirls in Nigeria and across Africa.

The program aims to deliver 90 minutes of football training three times a week, complemented by life skills education that covers empowerment and rights-based topics.

The academy continues to be a beacon of hope and opportunity for young girls with aspirations beyond the football field.