Nigeria’s Super Falcons and FC Barcelona player, Asisat Oshoala has won the Confederation of African Football (CAF) women’s player of the year award for 2022 for the fifth time.

The Ikorodu born soccer star beat Cameroonian Ajara Nchout Njoya and new entrant Grace Chanda of Zambia to the award.

Advertisement

The Super Falcons striker was presented with the award on Thursday in Rabat, Morocco, winning her 5th women’s player of the year award in the process.

Advertisement