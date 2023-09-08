The Asisat Oshoala Academy will kick off its season 2 in September with a scouting programme and mentorship session at Abati Barracks football pitch In Ojuelegba, Lagos state.

More than 3000 girls are expected to be part of the scouting programme.

The Asisat Oshoala Academy (AOA), an all-girls training platform, is established by the Asisat Oshoala Foundation in partnership with two renowned international organisations; Women Win and Nike Inc. of USA.

The Asisat Oshoala Academy, an initiative of award-winning Nigerian woman footballer, Asisat Oshoala (popularly known as Agba Baller) is out to build upon the footballer’s mission of providing access to sports and education for young girls in her community.

The Asisat Oshoala Academy (AOA) is designed to provide access to football and lifeskills for marginalised schoolgirls in Nigeria and the rest of the African continent.

The Asisat Oshoala Academy will provide girls (ages 12 – 18) with access to 90 mins of football training three times a week.

The programme will be complemented with life skills education, covering a range of empowerment and rights-based topics.

Graduates from the academy will be encouraged to convert their leadership skills to make a positive impact in their respective communities.

In addition to the weekly programming, the Academy will host 4 ‘She Plays’ events a year. These events will broaden the reach of the academy’s activities and will host up to 100 schoolgirls, aged 12 to 18 years, every session.