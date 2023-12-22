Leading pharmaceutical company in Nigeria, Emzor will on Monday, December 25, host six-time women’s African footballer of the year, Asisat Oshoala Lamina.

Asisat Oshoala, Super Falcon striker, was recently crowned 2023 CAF Women’s ‘Player of the Year.’

The 29-year-old was announced the winner of the gong at the gala held in Marrakesh, Morocco, recently.

The triumph is Oshoala’s sixth time winning the award, pulling clear as the footballer with the most wins.

Oshoala was adjudged the best African female football player in 2014, 2016, 2017, 2019, and 2022.

Asisat brand ambassador for Emzor pharmaceutical in the last 6 years just recently renewed her contract with another 3years contract with Emzor.

“I just want to say a big thank you to the ceo of Emzor , Dr Stella Chinyelu Okoli , it’s been a great journey for me she took me as a daughter cared for me and my foundation and ever since meeting her she has sponsored my foundation and up till now cared for the girl child in lagos Nigeria , sponsored all my projects I appreciate everything and also the home coming caf award ceremony she sponsored everything for me to be celebrated “ Asisat said

The event, which will hold on Monday at Abati Barracks Ojuelegba, will also include the Asisat Oshoala Football4girls tournament where over 16 football girls academy in Lagos state will battle for a price money and get a scholarship to Spain to study and play football.