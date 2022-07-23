Breaking News

Nigerians commend Asisat Oshoala after winning 5th CAF award

Nigerian Football Stakeholders have congratulated Super Falcons Striker, Asisat Oshoala for winning a fifth African Women’s Footballer of the Year Award at a CAF ceremony held in Rabat on Thursday.

Oshoala who was nominated alongside Ajara Nchout of Cameroon and Grace Chanda of Zambia, won the covered individual prize for a record fifth time, surpassing compatriot Perpetua Nwokocha who was previously tied with Oshoala on four.

Many who spoke with TVC News described Oshoala as a pride to Nigerian Football, while challenging players of the Super Eagles to emulate the Women in aspiring for greatness with consistent passion for success.

