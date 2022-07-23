Breaking News

Shaibu unveils new Head Coach of Edo Queens Football club

Edo State Government has announced Moses Adukwu as the new Head Coach of Edo Queens Football club.

The Deputy Governor, Phillip Shaibu unveiled the former Bayelsa Queens gaffer at a ceremony in Benin City.
Details in this video..

