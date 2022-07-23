Shaibu unveils new Head Coach of Edo Queens Football club

Breaking News
Edo State Government has announced Moses Adukwu as the new Head Coach of Edo Queens…
Nigerian Football Stakeholders have congratulated Super Falcons Striker, Asisat Oshoala for winning a fifth African…
The Nigerian women’s team, the Super Falcons, will return home empty-handed after losing the third…
Explosions have rocked a key Ukrainian port just a day after Kyiv and Moscow reached…
Nine persons were burnt to death on Friday in a road accident at Omotosho along…
Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has met with critical stakeholders of the Ladoke Akintola University…
The Niger state command of Nigeria police force has paraded a suspect recruiting armed men…
Some members of the All Progressives Congress, Benue state House of Assembly, have petitioned the…
The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities and Non-academic staff union Educational and Associated Institutions…
Dozens of passengers have reportedly died in a road accident along the Zaria-Kano highway in…