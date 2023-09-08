The Bayelsa State Election Petition Tribunal has set aside the victory of Mr. Fred Agbedi of the Peoples Democratic Party in the Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency Election held in February over the cancellation of Twenty Six Thousand Votes by the electoral umpire, INEC.

The Candidate for the All Progressives Congress, Michael Olomu celebrates as the Court Orders a supplementary election to be conducted in the next 90 days.

The Three cases presented at Court 1 of the Bayelsa state Election Petition Tribunal finally got judgment by the three-man panel of High Court judges in Yenagoa.

In the case involving the Sagbama/Ekeremo Federal Constituency Election between Mr. Michael Olomu of the APC and Hon. Fred Agbedi of the PDP, The Tribunal in the unanimous Judgement delivered by Justice Sylvester Odili ordered a rerun in some wards in both Sagbama and Ekeremor Local Government areas.

For the Bayelsa Central Senatorial Election, the Court dismissed allegations of certificate forgery by Mr Kombowei Benson who won the election on the platform of the PDP.

While some councils prepare for appeal at the national level, the Tribunal expects supplementary elections by INEC for the Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency in 90 days.