No fewer than 300 local government retirees in Taraba state are to receive their gratuity and terminal benefits.

This is happening 14 years after serving the state in different capacity and level

The sum of 500 million naira, has been approved by the Governor, Agbu Kefas for commencement of the exercise

Advertisement

governor Kefas administration in Taraba state says it is positioned to address the backlog of gratuity and pension of civil servants

The funds have been approved by the governor with 300 beneficiaries slated for the first phase of the payment of gratuities.

Advertisement

At the flag off, the coordinator, Benjamin Baissa said the State Governor has also earmarked the allocation of 100million naira monthly for the offsetting of the outstanding gratuities of retired Local government civil servants.

It will be recalled that in March 2024, the Taraba State Government released 1 billion naira for the payment of the entitlements of State Civil service retirees from 2010, and also the release of 200million naira monthly for the payment of outstanding entitlements.

Governor Kefas says his administration’s target is to pay all retired civil servants in the state before the expiration of his tenure.

Advertisement

No fewer than 300 local government retirees in Taraba state are to receive their gratuity and terminal benefits.

This is happening 14 years after serving the state in different capacity and level

The sum of 500 million naira, has been approved by the Governor, Agbu Kefas for commencement of the exercise

Advertisement

governor Kefas administration in Taraba state says it is positioned to address the backlog of gratuity and pension of civil servants

The funds have been approved by the governor with 300 beneficiaries slated for the first phase of the payment of gratuities.

Advertisement

At the flag off, the coordinator, Benjamin Baissa said the State Governor has also earmarked the allocation of 100million naira monthly for the offsetting of the outstanding gratuities of retired Local government civil servants.

It will be recalled that in March 2024, the Taraba State Government released 1 billion naira for the payment of the entitlements of State Civil service retirees from 2010, and also the release of 200million naira monthly for the payment of outstanding entitlements.

Governor Kefas says his administration’s target is to pay all retired civil servants in the state before the expiration of his tenure.

Advertisement

No fewer than 300 local government retirees in Taraba state are to receive their gratuity and terminal benefits.

This is happening 14 years after serving the state in different capacity and level

The sum of 500 million naira, has been approved by the Governor, Agbu Kefas for commencement of the exercise

Advertisement

governor Kefas administration in Taraba state says it is positioned to address the backlog of gratuity and pension of civil servants

The funds have been approved by the governor with 300 beneficiaries slated for the first phase of the payment of gratuities.

Advertisement

At the flag off, the coordinator, Benjamin Baissa said the State Governor has also earmarked the allocation of 100million naira monthly for the offsetting of the outstanding gratuities of retired Local government civil servants.

It will be recalled that in March 2024, the Taraba State Government released 1 billion naira for the payment of the entitlements of State Civil service retirees from 2010, and also the release of 200million naira monthly for the payment of outstanding entitlements.

Governor Kefas says his administration’s target is to pay all retired civil servants in the state before the expiration of his tenure.

Advertisement

No fewer than 300 local government retirees in Taraba state are to receive their gratuity and terminal benefits.

This is happening 14 years after serving the state in different capacity and level

The sum of 500 million naira, has been approved by the Governor, Agbu Kefas for commencement of the exercise

Advertisement

governor Kefas administration in Taraba state says it is positioned to address the backlog of gratuity and pension of civil servants

The funds have been approved by the governor with 300 beneficiaries slated for the first phase of the payment of gratuities.

Advertisement

At the flag off, the coordinator, Benjamin Baissa said the State Governor has also earmarked the allocation of 100million naira monthly for the offsetting of the outstanding gratuities of retired Local government civil servants.

It will be recalled that in March 2024, the Taraba State Government released 1 billion naira for the payment of the entitlements of State Civil service retirees from 2010, and also the release of 200million naira monthly for the payment of outstanding entitlements.

Governor Kefas says his administration’s target is to pay all retired civil servants in the state before the expiration of his tenure.

Advertisement

No fewer than 300 local government retirees in Taraba state are to receive their gratuity and terminal benefits.

This is happening 14 years after serving the state in different capacity and level

The sum of 500 million naira, has been approved by the Governor, Agbu Kefas for commencement of the exercise

Advertisement

governor Kefas administration in Taraba state says it is positioned to address the backlog of gratuity and pension of civil servants

The funds have been approved by the governor with 300 beneficiaries slated for the first phase of the payment of gratuities.

Advertisement

At the flag off, the coordinator, Benjamin Baissa said the State Governor has also earmarked the allocation of 100million naira monthly for the offsetting of the outstanding gratuities of retired Local government civil servants.

It will be recalled that in March 2024, the Taraba State Government released 1 billion naira for the payment of the entitlements of State Civil service retirees from 2010, and also the release of 200million naira monthly for the payment of outstanding entitlements.

Governor Kefas says his administration’s target is to pay all retired civil servants in the state before the expiration of his tenure.

Advertisement

No fewer than 300 local government retirees in Taraba state are to receive their gratuity and terminal benefits.

This is happening 14 years after serving the state in different capacity and level

The sum of 500 million naira, has been approved by the Governor, Agbu Kefas for commencement of the exercise

Advertisement

governor Kefas administration in Taraba state says it is positioned to address the backlog of gratuity and pension of civil servants

The funds have been approved by the governor with 300 beneficiaries slated for the first phase of the payment of gratuities.

Advertisement

At the flag off, the coordinator, Benjamin Baissa said the State Governor has also earmarked the allocation of 100million naira monthly for the offsetting of the outstanding gratuities of retired Local government civil servants.

It will be recalled that in March 2024, the Taraba State Government released 1 billion naira for the payment of the entitlements of State Civil service retirees from 2010, and also the release of 200million naira monthly for the payment of outstanding entitlements.

Governor Kefas says his administration’s target is to pay all retired civil servants in the state before the expiration of his tenure.

Advertisement

No fewer than 300 local government retirees in Taraba state are to receive their gratuity and terminal benefits.

This is happening 14 years after serving the state in different capacity and level

The sum of 500 million naira, has been approved by the Governor, Agbu Kefas for commencement of the exercise

Advertisement

governor Kefas administration in Taraba state says it is positioned to address the backlog of gratuity and pension of civil servants

The funds have been approved by the governor with 300 beneficiaries slated for the first phase of the payment of gratuities.

Advertisement

At the flag off, the coordinator, Benjamin Baissa said the State Governor has also earmarked the allocation of 100million naira monthly for the offsetting of the outstanding gratuities of retired Local government civil servants.

It will be recalled that in March 2024, the Taraba State Government released 1 billion naira for the payment of the entitlements of State Civil service retirees from 2010, and also the release of 200million naira monthly for the payment of outstanding entitlements.

Governor Kefas says his administration’s target is to pay all retired civil servants in the state before the expiration of his tenure.

Advertisement

No fewer than 300 local government retirees in Taraba state are to receive their gratuity and terminal benefits.

This is happening 14 years after serving the state in different capacity and level

The sum of 500 million naira, has been approved by the Governor, Agbu Kefas for commencement of the exercise

Advertisement

governor Kefas administration in Taraba state says it is positioned to address the backlog of gratuity and pension of civil servants

The funds have been approved by the governor with 300 beneficiaries slated for the first phase of the payment of gratuities.

Advertisement

At the flag off, the coordinator, Benjamin Baissa said the State Governor has also earmarked the allocation of 100million naira monthly for the offsetting of the outstanding gratuities of retired Local government civil servants.

It will be recalled that in March 2024, the Taraba State Government released 1 billion naira for the payment of the entitlements of State Civil service retirees from 2010, and also the release of 200million naira monthly for the payment of outstanding entitlements.

Governor Kefas says his administration’s target is to pay all retired civil servants in the state before the expiration of his tenure.