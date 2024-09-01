Over the last decade, parts of Nigeria have seen a steady decline in peace and stability, with armed insurgency groups increasingly targeting villages, resulting in widespread massacres, kidnappings, and a general sense of unease.

The national peace committee has inaugurated an independent state based committee in Niger state to support peace building efforts.

Despite an increase in the police budget from 455 billion naira in 2021 to nearly 970 billion naira in 2024 and the increasing defence budget, conflict continues to rise across the country.

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics reveals that in the North Central region, more than half of all reported conflicts are driven by disputes over land and resources, displacing countless families.

Tensions erupted in the Barkuta village of Niger State on Tuesday, when native Gbagyi people and herdsmen clashed in the Beji area, injuring numerous people and destroying homes.

In response to these persistent issues, non-state actors are intervening to promote peaceful relationships amongst local groups.

The National Peace Committee, led by Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah, has inaugurated the Niger State Peace Committee to promote unity and support post-electoral healing efforts, particularly among young people and in vulnerable communities.

The committee’s work is seen as crucial in the fight to restore peace and stability in the region.