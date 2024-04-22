A powerful rainstorm which occured on Sunday wrecked havoc in Sango-Ota area of Ogun State, plunging more than 40 communities into darkness.

The storm pulled down electric poles and cables, as broken poles fell on moving vehicles and disrupted traffic flow in the area.

Amateur footage from the scene show how vehicles were forced to a halt die to the incident.

Although, no life was lost but properties were damaged.

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company has also confirmed the incident and appealled to residents to avoid contact with the broken poles and cables.

In a public notice, the IBEDC said, “Due to broken poles occasioned by the heavy downpour at Ota and Mowe, customers in the following communities: lyana lyesi, Osuke Town, Egan Road, lyana Ilogbo, Ijaba, Ijagba, Itele, Lafenwa, Singer, Joju, Alishiba, Oju Ore, Tollgate, Eledi, Akeja, Abebi, Osi Round About, Ota Town, Ota Industrial Estate, Igberen, lju, Atan, Onipanu, Obasanjo, Lusada, Arigba, Odugbe, Ado-Odo, Igbesa, Owode. Olokuta, Hanushi, Bamtish Camp Lufiwape, Eltees Farm, August Engineering, Spark Cear Soap Ayetoro, Amazing Grace Oil, Christopher University, Royal Garden Estate, Pentagon Estate and environs are experiencing power outages.”

The DisCo urged residents not to tamper with the electrical installations in an attempt to have them repaired, saying its technical team is working to clear and replace the affected poles and cables.