Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has urged fifteen aspirants who contested with him to work for the success of the APC to remain in power in the state.

Mr Aiyedatiwa in his acceptance speech shortly after he was declared the winner of the primary election, said this is not the time to hold grudges against anyone.

The governor who also acknowledged all the aspirants who threw their hats into the ring in the family contest thanked the President and Leader of the party,Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for his leadership role.

He sought the cooperation of the people of the state in moving the state to an enviable height.