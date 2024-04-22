Operatives of Iperu Divisional Police headquarters of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a security guard over the murder of a Backcock University lecturer identified as Olowojobi Yinka (M) and the abduction of a car stand Manager simply known as Dare (M) and another person.

Information available indicates that the kidnapping and murder incident occurred on the 19th of April, 2024, at about 9:20 pm.

It was reported that gunshots were heard at the Ajadeh Event Centre on Sagamu Road in the Iperu area in Ogun State.

The suspected hoodlums about eight men dressed in black and armed with guns emerged from an unknown place into the relaxing lounge and opened fire indiscriminately, where one person later identified as a lecturer at Babcock University named Olowojobi Yinka, was shot in the chest, for resisting to go away with the hoodlums, at their prompt, while a manager of a car stand, simply known as Dare “m” and a third yet to be identified person were abducted.

A suspicious coincidence led the police to arrest one Awada Ishaya (m)of Plateau state who was employed two weeks ago when the event centre was launched as a security man for further interrogation.

The lecturer was taken to Babcock University Teaching Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Efforts are underway to apprehend the culprits and rescue the kidnapped victims.