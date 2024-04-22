The troops of Operation Lake Sanity III under Operation Hadin Kai have discovered ISWAP terrorists Break Producing factory in Maisani, Timbuktu Triangle in Damboa LGA of Borno State.

Intelligence sources say the discovery was made by the Combined troops of 199 Special Forces Battalion in conjunction with Hybrid Forces and Civilian JTF during its exploitation into the terrorists den on Sunday.

The sources said that the factory was destroyed while items recovered include 2 Lister generating plants, 1 baking machine and several baking materials.