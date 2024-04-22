The Nigerian Army has vowed to avenge the killing of two officers and four soldiers in an ambush by hoodlums in Niger State.

It confirmed that the bodies had been found and remains of the Muslims among them buried according to Islamic rites.

Two injured soldiers in the ambush are receiving treatment at the military hospital.

The names of those killed have not been released.

It is the second time in a little over one month that military personnel, including officers will be killed in ambush during peace keeping intervention.

Four officers and 13 soldiers brutally killed in Okuama, Delta State on March 14.

Army spokesman Maj.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, said: “Troops gallantly fought through the ambush and eliminated several of the terrorists as well as captured some of their equipment.

According to Gen. Nwachukwu, the army, in line with its customs and traditions, had contacted the next of kins of the slain officers and soldiers, while the Muslims among them had been buried in line with Islamic injunction and with the consent and approval of their family members.

The Army spokesman stated that the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, was represented at the burial which took place at Minna Military Cantonment Cemetery by the Commander Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), Maj.-Gen. Kelvin Aligbe.