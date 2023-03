The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has cast his ballot at Ward three polling unit two, Ita Osanyin, Iperu-Remo, Ogun State.

He said he’s encouraged with the situation at his polling unit and he expects that the situation will be same across the twenty local Government areas in the State.

He also commended the electoral body for improving from what they did during the Presidential and National Assembly Elections and said he is expecting positive outcome at the end of the day.