Police arrest Ondo Pastor over alleged abduction of over thirty persons

The police in Ondo state have arrested the pastor of The whole Bible deliverance Church, for allegedly abducting over thirty persons including children

The arrest followed complaints of some parents who reported the case to the police in Ondo town.

Spokesperson of the Ondo state police command, Funmilayo Odunlami confirmed the arrest.

It was gathered that the pastor and his assistant camped the children in the church under the pretence that they are waiting for the second coming of Jesus Christ.

Parents of the children forcefully moblised to the church and invited the police to arrest the pastor and his assistant.

The pastor and his assistant and those in their custody were moved to the state police headquarters

She said the command is still investigating the matter