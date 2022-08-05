Ondo police confirm abduction of four persons

The Police in Ondo state have confirmed the abduction of four persons including a traditional chief along Owo/Ikare road.Spokesperson of the Command, Funmi Odunlami, said the driver of the vehicle was hit by a bullet on his head while four other occupants of the vehicle were whisked away.

She added that police have recovered the vehicle while the driver has been taken to the hospital.

The police image maker said police, local hunters and vigilante in the area are combing the bush for the rescue of the victims and arrest of the assailants.

