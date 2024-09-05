As opposition parties continue to react on the Supreme Court Judgment of the 2023 Imo governorship election, the State House Assembly says Governor Uzodinma’s victory at the apex court is a reflection of his acceptance by the people of the State.

Members of the State Assembly who resolved on the floor of the house to convey their congratulatory message to governor Uzodinma said his victory at the highest court of the land will further spur him to carry out more people oriented work for the State.

The house which resumed plenary after weeks of recess also commended the supreme Court for upholding judicial sanctity in dispensing the election matter.

