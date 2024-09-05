Operatives of Ondo Police Command have recovered seven vehicles, suspected to have been stolen by a notorious car theft syndicate.

The command also paraded a 17-year old domestic staff, Philip Emmanuel for allegedly killing his boss, Deborah Adene, a popular caterer.

Members of this group had been operating with a unique mode of operation, which targets homes of their victims to rob them of their vehicles at gunpoint.

They are also involved in forging documentation for stolen vehicles, which are sold to unwary consumers all throughout the country.

The unraveling of this network began with a report of a stolen Toyota Corolla in Akure, which was traced to Sagamu in Ogun State, where another six automobiles were discovered.

The State Police Commissioner also paraded those who allegedly killed the President and the Chief Executive Officer of Kitchen County, Debbie Adene in August.

Also paraded by the police is a 43-year-old hunter, who allegedly shot his friend during sexual intercourse with his concubine in Ikun-Akoko, Akoko South-West Local Government Area of the State.

The police said the suspects are going to have their days in court, after conclusion of investigation.