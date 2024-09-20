In line with his promise, Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Umo Eno has handed over a remodeled fully-furnished six bedroom bungalow to the family of Late Nollywood make-up artiste, Abigail Edith Frederick, in Ikot Udoma, Eket Local Government Area.

The Governor has also donated a business support grant of one million naira to the family and additional one million naira as educational grant to her two younger sisters.

Governor Eno was represented by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Frank Archibong.

It can be recalled that on the 13th of February, 2024, Governor Eno had personally visited the grieving family where he offered automatic employment to the deceased’s elder sister, promised assistance to the undergraduate sisters and directed his aide on Humanitarian Services to renovate the family house and bring it up to modern standards.

The Governor also instructed that her remains be exhumed and brought back to the State for proper burial.

Mr. Archibong noted that, Umo Eno embodies empathy and joy, consistently supporting Akwa Ibomites in need.

He added that the governor’s gesture was not politically motivated.

Parents of the deceased expressed gratitude to the Governor for his show of love and compassion during their moment of grief.

