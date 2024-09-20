The Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Police contingent for the Edo State governorship election, Frank Mba, has reassured residents of the state of adequate security during the election.

The DIG made this known during a parley with journalists, civil society organizations, and election observers at the Force Headquarters in Benin, the Edo State Capital.

A stern warning is also given to unaccredited persons and none state actors to steer clear as they will be met with stiff opposition from the Police.

