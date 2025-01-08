Governor of Akwa Ibom state, Umo Eno, has honoured a young Nigerian from Edo State, Precious Bodunde, for pronouncing the five longest words in the English language with ease.

The Governor, upon his invitation, honoured Precious with an Excellence Encouragement Grant of N10 Million at the Government House, Uyo.

The governor said he came across the short video of her performance and was thrilled on hearing Precious pronounce those long and jaw-breaking words effortlessly.

He added that it was encouraging to see a young Nigerian girl that is so focused, noting that it was quite necessary to encourage such talent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Governor Eno who is renowned for celebrating and encouraging excellence even beyond the shores of the State, said that government under his leadership will continue to support and encourage her best and brightest in every field of endeavour.

He said the government had taken note of an Akwa Ibom son who emerged as best in the West African School Certificate Examinations.

Governor Eno stated that AkwaIbomites who traveled to Singapore, as well as an Akwa Ibom Son who competed for the under 17 football team but was wounded and unable to continue his career, will be honoured.

Advertisement

He said a night has been set aside to honor them and all known Akwa Ibom children who have excelled in their academic endeavor.

The Governor stated, “This is special to me. It is just to encourage her and inform her that there is a reward for hard work.

Advertisement

Governor Eno also commended the parents of Precious, who accompanied their daughter on the visit, for their investment in developing her talent.

He encouraged them, as well as parents across the country to be committed to their children’s upbringing, adding that such investment is always rewarding.

Presenting the cheque to the beneficiary, Coordinator, Office of the First Lady, Lady Helen Eno Obareki said she was particularly elated that the beneficiary was a girl child, adding that the grant was the beginning of many good things to come her way.

It could be recalled that the Governor had last year, through a similar channel invited and sponsored Miss Priscilla Samuel Daniel and two other Akwa Ibomites to the Nigeria Aviation School in Zaria where their dreams to one day fly a Boeing has begun.

Advertisement

Similarly, the Governor had also invited and honoured a young lady, Miss Arit Abam, former National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) member from Ugep local government area of Cross River State.

Advertisement

Miss Arit’s story went viral after she posted a video honouring her father for his sacrifices after returning from completing her service year, and Governor Eno, who saw the trending video with the dilapidated condition of the family home, was moved to lend a helping hand by building an ARISE compassionate home for them.

The beneficiary, Precious Bodunde who appreciated the Governor for his benevolence, said she was overwhelmed by such demonstration of love for humanity, adding that it was a joyous way to start the new year.

“I am so grateful to God for using His Excellency, Governor Umo Eno to do this in my life, I am so happy and this is Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious, meaning fantastic or extraordinarily good.”

On his part, Pastor Israel Bodunde, the father of Precious said the gesture was an unprecedented demonstration of love and described the Governor as a detribalised Nigeria.

Advertisement

“I see a totally detribalised personality in the Governor of Akwa Ibom State. A totally unbiased Nigerian with his eyes for excellence; and with this, the Governor stands very tall both here and in future, the reward is there for him. I am quite elated and I am not taking this for granted” he said.

Advertisement

Governor of Akwa Ibom state, Umo Eno, has honoured a young Nigerian from Edo State, Precious Bodunde, for pronouncing the five longest words in the English language with ease.

The Governor, upon his invitation, honoured Precious with an Excellence Encouragement Grant of N10 Million at the Government House, Uyo.

The governor said he came across the short video of her performance and was thrilled on hearing Precious pronounce those long and jaw-breaking words effortlessly.

He added that it was encouraging to see a young Nigerian girl that is so focused, noting that it was quite necessary to encourage such talent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Governor Eno who is renowned for celebrating and encouraging excellence even beyond the shores of the State, said that government under his leadership will continue to support and encourage her best and brightest in every field of endeavour.

He said the government had taken note of an Akwa Ibom son who emerged as best in the West African School Certificate Examinations.

Governor Eno stated that AkwaIbomites who traveled to Singapore, as well as an Akwa Ibom Son who competed for the under 17 football team but was wounded and unable to continue his career, will be honoured.

Advertisement

He said a night has been set aside to honor them and all known Akwa Ibom children who have excelled in their academic endeavor.

The Governor stated, “This is special to me. It is just to encourage her and inform her that there is a reward for hard work.

Advertisement

Governor Eno also commended the parents of Precious, who accompanied their daughter on the visit, for their investment in developing her talent.

He encouraged them, as well as parents across the country to be committed to their children’s upbringing, adding that such investment is always rewarding.

Presenting the cheque to the beneficiary, Coordinator, Office of the First Lady, Lady Helen Eno Obareki said she was particularly elated that the beneficiary was a girl child, adding that the grant was the beginning of many good things to come her way.

It could be recalled that the Governor had last year, through a similar channel invited and sponsored Miss Priscilla Samuel Daniel and two other Akwa Ibomites to the Nigeria Aviation School in Zaria where their dreams to one day fly a Boeing has begun.

Advertisement

Similarly, the Governor had also invited and honoured a young lady, Miss Arit Abam, former National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) member from Ugep local government area of Cross River State.

Advertisement

Miss Arit’s story went viral after she posted a video honouring her father for his sacrifices after returning from completing her service year, and Governor Eno, who saw the trending video with the dilapidated condition of the family home, was moved to lend a helping hand by building an ARISE compassionate home for them.

The beneficiary, Precious Bodunde who appreciated the Governor for his benevolence, said she was overwhelmed by such demonstration of love for humanity, adding that it was a joyous way to start the new year.

“I am so grateful to God for using His Excellency, Governor Umo Eno to do this in my life, I am so happy and this is Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious, meaning fantastic or extraordinarily good.”

On his part, Pastor Israel Bodunde, the father of Precious said the gesture was an unprecedented demonstration of love and described the Governor as a detribalised Nigeria.

Advertisement

“I see a totally detribalised personality in the Governor of Akwa Ibom State. A totally unbiased Nigerian with his eyes for excellence; and with this, the Governor stands very tall both here and in future, the reward is there for him. I am quite elated and I am not taking this for granted” he said.

Advertisement

Governor of Akwa Ibom state, Umo Eno, has honoured a young Nigerian from Edo State, Precious Bodunde, for pronouncing the five longest words in the English language with ease.

The Governor, upon his invitation, honoured Precious with an Excellence Encouragement Grant of N10 Million at the Government House, Uyo.

The governor said he came across the short video of her performance and was thrilled on hearing Precious pronounce those long and jaw-breaking words effortlessly.

He added that it was encouraging to see a young Nigerian girl that is so focused, noting that it was quite necessary to encourage such talent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Governor Eno who is renowned for celebrating and encouraging excellence even beyond the shores of the State, said that government under his leadership will continue to support and encourage her best and brightest in every field of endeavour.

He said the government had taken note of an Akwa Ibom son who emerged as best in the West African School Certificate Examinations.

Governor Eno stated that AkwaIbomites who traveled to Singapore, as well as an Akwa Ibom Son who competed for the under 17 football team but was wounded and unable to continue his career, will be honoured.

Advertisement

He said a night has been set aside to honor them and all known Akwa Ibom children who have excelled in their academic endeavor.

The Governor stated, “This is special to me. It is just to encourage her and inform her that there is a reward for hard work.

Advertisement

Governor Eno also commended the parents of Precious, who accompanied their daughter on the visit, for their investment in developing her talent.

He encouraged them, as well as parents across the country to be committed to their children’s upbringing, adding that such investment is always rewarding.

Presenting the cheque to the beneficiary, Coordinator, Office of the First Lady, Lady Helen Eno Obareki said she was particularly elated that the beneficiary was a girl child, adding that the grant was the beginning of many good things to come her way.

It could be recalled that the Governor had last year, through a similar channel invited and sponsored Miss Priscilla Samuel Daniel and two other Akwa Ibomites to the Nigeria Aviation School in Zaria where their dreams to one day fly a Boeing has begun.

Advertisement

Similarly, the Governor had also invited and honoured a young lady, Miss Arit Abam, former National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) member from Ugep local government area of Cross River State.

Advertisement

Miss Arit’s story went viral after she posted a video honouring her father for his sacrifices after returning from completing her service year, and Governor Eno, who saw the trending video with the dilapidated condition of the family home, was moved to lend a helping hand by building an ARISE compassionate home for them.

The beneficiary, Precious Bodunde who appreciated the Governor for his benevolence, said she was overwhelmed by such demonstration of love for humanity, adding that it was a joyous way to start the new year.

“I am so grateful to God for using His Excellency, Governor Umo Eno to do this in my life, I am so happy and this is Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious, meaning fantastic or extraordinarily good.”

On his part, Pastor Israel Bodunde, the father of Precious said the gesture was an unprecedented demonstration of love and described the Governor as a detribalised Nigeria.

Advertisement

“I see a totally detribalised personality in the Governor of Akwa Ibom State. A totally unbiased Nigerian with his eyes for excellence; and with this, the Governor stands very tall both here and in future, the reward is there for him. I am quite elated and I am not taking this for granted” he said.

Advertisement

Governor of Akwa Ibom state, Umo Eno, has honoured a young Nigerian from Edo State, Precious Bodunde, for pronouncing the five longest words in the English language with ease.

The Governor, upon his invitation, honoured Precious with an Excellence Encouragement Grant of N10 Million at the Government House, Uyo.

The governor said he came across the short video of her performance and was thrilled on hearing Precious pronounce those long and jaw-breaking words effortlessly.

He added that it was encouraging to see a young Nigerian girl that is so focused, noting that it was quite necessary to encourage such talent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Governor Eno who is renowned for celebrating and encouraging excellence even beyond the shores of the State, said that government under his leadership will continue to support and encourage her best and brightest in every field of endeavour.

He said the government had taken note of an Akwa Ibom son who emerged as best in the West African School Certificate Examinations.

Governor Eno stated that AkwaIbomites who traveled to Singapore, as well as an Akwa Ibom Son who competed for the under 17 football team but was wounded and unable to continue his career, will be honoured.

Advertisement

He said a night has been set aside to honor them and all known Akwa Ibom children who have excelled in their academic endeavor.

The Governor stated, “This is special to me. It is just to encourage her and inform her that there is a reward for hard work.

Advertisement

Governor Eno also commended the parents of Precious, who accompanied their daughter on the visit, for their investment in developing her talent.

He encouraged them, as well as parents across the country to be committed to their children’s upbringing, adding that such investment is always rewarding.

Presenting the cheque to the beneficiary, Coordinator, Office of the First Lady, Lady Helen Eno Obareki said she was particularly elated that the beneficiary was a girl child, adding that the grant was the beginning of many good things to come her way.

It could be recalled that the Governor had last year, through a similar channel invited and sponsored Miss Priscilla Samuel Daniel and two other Akwa Ibomites to the Nigeria Aviation School in Zaria where their dreams to one day fly a Boeing has begun.

Advertisement

Similarly, the Governor had also invited and honoured a young lady, Miss Arit Abam, former National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) member from Ugep local government area of Cross River State.

Advertisement

Miss Arit’s story went viral after she posted a video honouring her father for his sacrifices after returning from completing her service year, and Governor Eno, who saw the trending video with the dilapidated condition of the family home, was moved to lend a helping hand by building an ARISE compassionate home for them.

The beneficiary, Precious Bodunde who appreciated the Governor for his benevolence, said she was overwhelmed by such demonstration of love for humanity, adding that it was a joyous way to start the new year.

“I am so grateful to God for using His Excellency, Governor Umo Eno to do this in my life, I am so happy and this is Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious, meaning fantastic or extraordinarily good.”

On his part, Pastor Israel Bodunde, the father of Precious said the gesture was an unprecedented demonstration of love and described the Governor as a detribalised Nigeria.

Advertisement

“I see a totally detribalised personality in the Governor of Akwa Ibom State. A totally unbiased Nigerian with his eyes for excellence; and with this, the Governor stands very tall both here and in future, the reward is there for him. I am quite elated and I am not taking this for granted” he said.

Advertisement

Governor of Akwa Ibom state, Umo Eno, has honoured a young Nigerian from Edo State, Precious Bodunde, for pronouncing the five longest words in the English language with ease.

The Governor, upon his invitation, honoured Precious with an Excellence Encouragement Grant of N10 Million at the Government House, Uyo.

The governor said he came across the short video of her performance and was thrilled on hearing Precious pronounce those long and jaw-breaking words effortlessly.

He added that it was encouraging to see a young Nigerian girl that is so focused, noting that it was quite necessary to encourage such talent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Governor Eno who is renowned for celebrating and encouraging excellence even beyond the shores of the State, said that government under his leadership will continue to support and encourage her best and brightest in every field of endeavour.

He said the government had taken note of an Akwa Ibom son who emerged as best in the West African School Certificate Examinations.

Governor Eno stated that AkwaIbomites who traveled to Singapore, as well as an Akwa Ibom Son who competed for the under 17 football team but was wounded and unable to continue his career, will be honoured.

Advertisement

He said a night has been set aside to honor them and all known Akwa Ibom children who have excelled in their academic endeavor.

The Governor stated, “This is special to me. It is just to encourage her and inform her that there is a reward for hard work.

Advertisement

Governor Eno also commended the parents of Precious, who accompanied their daughter on the visit, for their investment in developing her talent.

He encouraged them, as well as parents across the country to be committed to their children’s upbringing, adding that such investment is always rewarding.

Presenting the cheque to the beneficiary, Coordinator, Office of the First Lady, Lady Helen Eno Obareki said she was particularly elated that the beneficiary was a girl child, adding that the grant was the beginning of many good things to come her way.

It could be recalled that the Governor had last year, through a similar channel invited and sponsored Miss Priscilla Samuel Daniel and two other Akwa Ibomites to the Nigeria Aviation School in Zaria where their dreams to one day fly a Boeing has begun.

Advertisement

Similarly, the Governor had also invited and honoured a young lady, Miss Arit Abam, former National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) member from Ugep local government area of Cross River State.

Advertisement

Miss Arit’s story went viral after she posted a video honouring her father for his sacrifices after returning from completing her service year, and Governor Eno, who saw the trending video with the dilapidated condition of the family home, was moved to lend a helping hand by building an ARISE compassionate home for them.

The beneficiary, Precious Bodunde who appreciated the Governor for his benevolence, said she was overwhelmed by such demonstration of love for humanity, adding that it was a joyous way to start the new year.

“I am so grateful to God for using His Excellency, Governor Umo Eno to do this in my life, I am so happy and this is Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious, meaning fantastic or extraordinarily good.”

On his part, Pastor Israel Bodunde, the father of Precious said the gesture was an unprecedented demonstration of love and described the Governor as a detribalised Nigeria.

Advertisement

“I see a totally detribalised personality in the Governor of Akwa Ibom State. A totally unbiased Nigerian with his eyes for excellence; and with this, the Governor stands very tall both here and in future, the reward is there for him. I am quite elated and I am not taking this for granted” he said.

Advertisement

Governor of Akwa Ibom state, Umo Eno, has honoured a young Nigerian from Edo State, Precious Bodunde, for pronouncing the five longest words in the English language with ease.

The Governor, upon his invitation, honoured Precious with an Excellence Encouragement Grant of N10 Million at the Government House, Uyo.

The governor said he came across the short video of her performance and was thrilled on hearing Precious pronounce those long and jaw-breaking words effortlessly.

He added that it was encouraging to see a young Nigerian girl that is so focused, noting that it was quite necessary to encourage such talent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Governor Eno who is renowned for celebrating and encouraging excellence even beyond the shores of the State, said that government under his leadership will continue to support and encourage her best and brightest in every field of endeavour.

He said the government had taken note of an Akwa Ibom son who emerged as best in the West African School Certificate Examinations.

Governor Eno stated that AkwaIbomites who traveled to Singapore, as well as an Akwa Ibom Son who competed for the under 17 football team but was wounded and unable to continue his career, will be honoured.

Advertisement

He said a night has been set aside to honor them and all known Akwa Ibom children who have excelled in their academic endeavor.

The Governor stated, “This is special to me. It is just to encourage her and inform her that there is a reward for hard work.

Advertisement

Governor Eno also commended the parents of Precious, who accompanied their daughter on the visit, for their investment in developing her talent.

He encouraged them, as well as parents across the country to be committed to their children’s upbringing, adding that such investment is always rewarding.

Presenting the cheque to the beneficiary, Coordinator, Office of the First Lady, Lady Helen Eno Obareki said she was particularly elated that the beneficiary was a girl child, adding that the grant was the beginning of many good things to come her way.

It could be recalled that the Governor had last year, through a similar channel invited and sponsored Miss Priscilla Samuel Daniel and two other Akwa Ibomites to the Nigeria Aviation School in Zaria where their dreams to one day fly a Boeing has begun.

Advertisement

Similarly, the Governor had also invited and honoured a young lady, Miss Arit Abam, former National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) member from Ugep local government area of Cross River State.

Advertisement

Miss Arit’s story went viral after she posted a video honouring her father for his sacrifices after returning from completing her service year, and Governor Eno, who saw the trending video with the dilapidated condition of the family home, was moved to lend a helping hand by building an ARISE compassionate home for them.

The beneficiary, Precious Bodunde who appreciated the Governor for his benevolence, said she was overwhelmed by such demonstration of love for humanity, adding that it was a joyous way to start the new year.

“I am so grateful to God for using His Excellency, Governor Umo Eno to do this in my life, I am so happy and this is Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious, meaning fantastic or extraordinarily good.”

On his part, Pastor Israel Bodunde, the father of Precious said the gesture was an unprecedented demonstration of love and described the Governor as a detribalised Nigeria.

Advertisement

“I see a totally detribalised personality in the Governor of Akwa Ibom State. A totally unbiased Nigerian with his eyes for excellence; and with this, the Governor stands very tall both here and in future, the reward is there for him. I am quite elated and I am not taking this for granted” he said.

Advertisement

Governor of Akwa Ibom state, Umo Eno, has honoured a young Nigerian from Edo State, Precious Bodunde, for pronouncing the five longest words in the English language with ease.

The Governor, upon his invitation, honoured Precious with an Excellence Encouragement Grant of N10 Million at the Government House, Uyo.

The governor said he came across the short video of her performance and was thrilled on hearing Precious pronounce those long and jaw-breaking words effortlessly.

He added that it was encouraging to see a young Nigerian girl that is so focused, noting that it was quite necessary to encourage such talent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Governor Eno who is renowned for celebrating and encouraging excellence even beyond the shores of the State, said that government under his leadership will continue to support and encourage her best and brightest in every field of endeavour.

He said the government had taken note of an Akwa Ibom son who emerged as best in the West African School Certificate Examinations.

Governor Eno stated that AkwaIbomites who traveled to Singapore, as well as an Akwa Ibom Son who competed for the under 17 football team but was wounded and unable to continue his career, will be honoured.

Advertisement

He said a night has been set aside to honor them and all known Akwa Ibom children who have excelled in their academic endeavor.

The Governor stated, “This is special to me. It is just to encourage her and inform her that there is a reward for hard work.

Advertisement

Governor Eno also commended the parents of Precious, who accompanied their daughter on the visit, for their investment in developing her talent.

He encouraged them, as well as parents across the country to be committed to their children’s upbringing, adding that such investment is always rewarding.

Presenting the cheque to the beneficiary, Coordinator, Office of the First Lady, Lady Helen Eno Obareki said she was particularly elated that the beneficiary was a girl child, adding that the grant was the beginning of many good things to come her way.

It could be recalled that the Governor had last year, through a similar channel invited and sponsored Miss Priscilla Samuel Daniel and two other Akwa Ibomites to the Nigeria Aviation School in Zaria where their dreams to one day fly a Boeing has begun.

Advertisement

Similarly, the Governor had also invited and honoured a young lady, Miss Arit Abam, former National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) member from Ugep local government area of Cross River State.

Advertisement

Miss Arit’s story went viral after she posted a video honouring her father for his sacrifices after returning from completing her service year, and Governor Eno, who saw the trending video with the dilapidated condition of the family home, was moved to lend a helping hand by building an ARISE compassionate home for them.

The beneficiary, Precious Bodunde who appreciated the Governor for his benevolence, said she was overwhelmed by such demonstration of love for humanity, adding that it was a joyous way to start the new year.

“I am so grateful to God for using His Excellency, Governor Umo Eno to do this in my life, I am so happy and this is Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious, meaning fantastic or extraordinarily good.”

On his part, Pastor Israel Bodunde, the father of Precious said the gesture was an unprecedented demonstration of love and described the Governor as a detribalised Nigeria.

Advertisement

“I see a totally detribalised personality in the Governor of Akwa Ibom State. A totally unbiased Nigerian with his eyes for excellence; and with this, the Governor stands very tall both here and in future, the reward is there for him. I am quite elated and I am not taking this for granted” he said.

Advertisement

Governor of Akwa Ibom state, Umo Eno, has honoured a young Nigerian from Edo State, Precious Bodunde, for pronouncing the five longest words in the English language with ease.

The Governor, upon his invitation, honoured Precious with an Excellence Encouragement Grant of N10 Million at the Government House, Uyo.

The governor said he came across the short video of her performance and was thrilled on hearing Precious pronounce those long and jaw-breaking words effortlessly.

He added that it was encouraging to see a young Nigerian girl that is so focused, noting that it was quite necessary to encourage such talent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Governor Eno who is renowned for celebrating and encouraging excellence even beyond the shores of the State, said that government under his leadership will continue to support and encourage her best and brightest in every field of endeavour.

He said the government had taken note of an Akwa Ibom son who emerged as best in the West African School Certificate Examinations.

Governor Eno stated that AkwaIbomites who traveled to Singapore, as well as an Akwa Ibom Son who competed for the under 17 football team but was wounded and unable to continue his career, will be honoured.

Advertisement

He said a night has been set aside to honor them and all known Akwa Ibom children who have excelled in their academic endeavor.

The Governor stated, “This is special to me. It is just to encourage her and inform her that there is a reward for hard work.

Advertisement

Governor Eno also commended the parents of Precious, who accompanied their daughter on the visit, for their investment in developing her talent.

He encouraged them, as well as parents across the country to be committed to their children’s upbringing, adding that such investment is always rewarding.

Presenting the cheque to the beneficiary, Coordinator, Office of the First Lady, Lady Helen Eno Obareki said she was particularly elated that the beneficiary was a girl child, adding that the grant was the beginning of many good things to come her way.

It could be recalled that the Governor had last year, through a similar channel invited and sponsored Miss Priscilla Samuel Daniel and two other Akwa Ibomites to the Nigeria Aviation School in Zaria where their dreams to one day fly a Boeing has begun.

Advertisement

Similarly, the Governor had also invited and honoured a young lady, Miss Arit Abam, former National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) member from Ugep local government area of Cross River State.

Advertisement

Miss Arit’s story went viral after she posted a video honouring her father for his sacrifices after returning from completing her service year, and Governor Eno, who saw the trending video with the dilapidated condition of the family home, was moved to lend a helping hand by building an ARISE compassionate home for them.

The beneficiary, Precious Bodunde who appreciated the Governor for his benevolence, said she was overwhelmed by such demonstration of love for humanity, adding that it was a joyous way to start the new year.

“I am so grateful to God for using His Excellency, Governor Umo Eno to do this in my life, I am so happy and this is Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious, meaning fantastic or extraordinarily good.”

On his part, Pastor Israel Bodunde, the father of Precious said the gesture was an unprecedented demonstration of love and described the Governor as a detribalised Nigeria.

Advertisement

“I see a totally detribalised personality in the Governor of Akwa Ibom State. A totally unbiased Nigerian with his eyes for excellence; and with this, the Governor stands very tall both here and in future, the reward is there for him. I am quite elated and I am not taking this for granted” he said.