Governor of Akwa Ibom state, Umo Eno has expressed readiness to partner with the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) for improved power supply in the State.

The Governor made this known when he recieved the new management team of NDPHC on a courtesy visit in his office, Government House, Uyo.

He notes that power remains a focal point in the development matrix, and especially in the actualisation of the ARISE Agenda, adding that the State has a critical power infrastructure, The Ibom Power plant, and will like to work with a worthy partner to achieve its aim on power generation and distribution.

Addressing the MD/CEO of the company, Gov Eno who is a member of the board of the company, said, Power literally, is everything.

The MD/CEO of the expressed the readiness of NDPHC to partner the Ibom Power Company Limited to deliver on the electricity needs to the people, eligible customers, commercial and industrial clusters in the state, assuring the Governor not to look further in search of such partnership as NDPHC is a worthy partner to fulfill his vision of generating and distributing electricity to the people of the state.

