Governor of Akwa Ibom state, Umo Eno has sworn in 31 newly elected local government executives in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital.

He challenged them with residing in their various local government areas and providing effective administration to the citizens.

The 31 recently elected local government executives include 5 female chairmen and 26 female vice chairmen.

Governor Eno claimed that this is a deliberate fulfillment of his late wife’s dream for a 40% share for women.

He described the election as free and fair, while congratulating the APC winner in Essien Udim local government area.

Governor Eno called for a collective and collaborative efforts across party lines to deliver quality governance to the people.

He congratulated them for their new autonomous status, saying it should be seen as a partnership between the state and local government for the overall development of the state and country at large.

Some of the newly elected officials shared their thought and plans for the assignment ahead.

Local government council is said to be the closest to the people. With the newly signed autonomy , citizens hope for an improved governamce at the rural communities.