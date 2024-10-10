Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Umo Eno, has earned the commendation of the federal government once again for spreading the message of unity in governance, and for building bridges of development rather than walls of demarcation.

The commendation was conveyed to the Governor by the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, when he led heads of agencies under his Ministry on a condolence visit to the Akwa Ibom State Governor at the Hilltop Mansion, Government House, Uyo, following the demise of his dear wife, Pastor (Mrs.) Patience Eno.

Governor Eno who described his wife as a visionary and virtuous woman, said he is grateful to God that though she, by human standard, did not live long enough, but lived the future she dreamt of when she accepted to marry him thirty-eight years ago before her departure.

He reaffirmed his resolve to ensure that all she believed in and lived for were kept alive through the coordination of the Office of the First Lady, by her eldest daughter, Mrs. Helen Obareki.

Receiving the federal delegation, the Governor expressed the appreciation of his family and people of the State for the gesture, affirming that the visit of the Minister with commanders of the various agencies domiciled in the federal Ministry of Interior spoke volumes and demonstrated the true Nigerian spirit of being your brother’s keeper.

He said the Akwa Ibom State Government has enjoyed support from the various agencies under the Interior Ministry and assured of further collaborations, as he announced the official ground breaking ceremony for the construction of a modern facility for the Federal Correctional Service, in line with his administration’s resolve to intervene in salvaging the the correctional centre in Uyo.

Governor Eno solicited the partnership of the Federal Fire Service with the State Ministry of Works and Fire Service to ensure a robust fire emergency response system in the State.

The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, described Governor Eno as a pillar of support for the entrenchment of internal security in Nigeria and lauded his governance disposition of unifying the people and connecting the various levels of government for the good of the people, irrespective of party differences, stressing that Akwa Ibom State Government was the first state to have indicated interest and offered to foot the bill of salvaging a correctional centre in the state.

He described the death of the First Lady as not just a loss to the family but to the nation and entire humanity, praying that the Governor and his immediate family will take solace in the wonderful script her life wrote.