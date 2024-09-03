Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has stressed the need for a competent, accountable, and transparent public service that effectively utilises resources and delivers measurable results.

The Governor spoke at the inauguration of four Permanent Secretaries and three Tutors-General in the secondary school sub-sector.

The Cocoa Conference Hall at the Governor’s Office, Alagbaka, Akure, was the venue for the swearing-in ceremony, which was attended by traditional rulers, technocrats, religious leaders, and other dignitaries.

The occasion marked the second edition in the series of appointments and inaugurations of officers at the topmost echelon.

In his speech, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa charged the newly inaugurated officials to lead by example and ensure the delivery of quality services in their respective areas.

He urged workers in the public service to support efforts in generating and conserving funds for development.

The state’s Head of Service, Bayo Philips, appreciated the governor for his commitment to enhancing workers’ welfare.

Some of the newly appointed officials promised to bring their wealth of experience to bear.