Many victims of the rainfall tragedy in Ita-Ogbolu, Akure North Local Government Area, Ondo State, have received assistance from the state government, which has sent relief supplies to them.

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa stated that the gesture is intended to mitigate the effects of the calamity on the victims.

Early this year, many residents of Ita-Ogbolu in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo state were affected by rainstorm.

The natural disaster rendered many of them homeless, as the roofs of their houses were blown off.

Months after the incident in the agrarian community, victims now heave a sigh of temporary relief.

This is courtesy the state government, through donation of relief materials to cushion the effects of the disaster on the victims.

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who was represented by his Deputy, Olayide Adelami reiterated his administration’s social contract with people of the state, to prioritise their welfare.

The Deputy Governor said the gesture is in fulfillment of the Governor’s promise to the traditional ruler of the town, when he inspected the affected areas.

Some of the items distributed to the victims households include bags of cement, mattresses, roofing sheets and nails.

Some of the victims could not hide their Joy.

The gesture, will no doubt, ease the burden of the disaster on the victims.