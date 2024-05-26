The people of Ayeka community in Okitipupa local government area of Ondo State have pledged their support for Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa and his administration.

The community leaders, led by Rtd. Gen. Joseph Oluyemi Bajowa, endorsed the candidacy of the Governor for the November 16 governorship election in the State.

Speaking during a visit to the governor in Akure, General Bajowa said the Governor has done more than enough to earn the trust and support of the people of the State.

In response, Governor Aiyedatiwa thanked the elders for the visit and their declaration of support for his administration.

The Governor commended General Bajowa’s patriotic service to Nigeria, acknowledging that his dedication and selflessness have contributed to the country’s peace.

The Governor said he would continue to bring rapid development to different communities in the State.