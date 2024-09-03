Governor of Cross River State Bassey Otu has emphasised the need for collective action in addressing the humanitarian challenges facing the state, country and the global community.

Speaking at the 2024 World Humanitarian Day Public Symposium in Calabar, he says the theme “Act For Humanity” serves as a clarion call for concerted efforts in the face of escalating violence against humanitarian workers.

A new era of hope and collaboration is unfolding in Cross River State, where humanitarian work is driven by compassion, unity, and a shared vision for a better tomorrow.

Governor Otu represented at the event by the Commissioner for Establishment, emphasized the need for a collaborative approach to enhance humanitarian efforts, focusing on key areas.

Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs Helen Isamo earlier explained that the establishment of the Cross River State Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation demonstrates the state government’s commitment to coordinating humanitarian responses and interventions, recognizing the critical role of humanitarian workers.

The event featured discussions and goodwill messages.

