Ukraine has destroyed a strategically vital bridge across the Seym River as it continues its advance into Russia’s Kursk region.

According to Russian officials, the operation near the town of Glushkovo cut off a portion of the local district.

The Kremlin relied on the bridge to supply its forces, and its destruction may jeopardize those operations.

President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed Ukrainian troops were reinforcing their positions in Kursk and referred to the conquered lands as an exchange fund, meaning that they could be switched for Ukrainian districts occupied by Moscow.

Now in its second week, this is Ukraine’s most serious foray into Russia since Moscow launched its full-fledged invasion more than two years ago.

More than 120,000 people have fled to safety following Ukraine’s surprise cross-border operation.

Amid Ukrainian claims of territorial gains, Kyiv has repeatedly maintained it does not wish to occupy Russia.

The head of the Ukrainian military, Oleksandr Syrsky, said on Friday that the offensive had made further progress.

Syrsky said he hoped to take “many prisoners” from a battle in the village of Mala Loknya, about 13km (8 miles) from the border.

As Ukraine’s advance continues, officials in Russia’s Belgorod region bordering Ukraine have said they will evacuate five villages starting on Monday.

On Friday, Moscow said its troops had captured Serhiivka, the latest in a string of towns claimed by Russian troops in recent weeks.