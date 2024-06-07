Residents of Aiyetoro, a coastal community in the oil-rich Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State, have continued their appeal to the State and Federal governments to address the perennial ocean surge affecting the town.

But the State Government said interventions from international organisations are needed to tackle the challenge, threatening the existence of the once vibrant town.

Ayetoro, a coastal community in the oil-rich Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State is on the verge of going into extinction, due to the ravaging impact of ocean surge.

The once vibrant coastal community is drifting towards disappearance from the surface of the earth.

The sea incursion has rendered many residents of the community homeless and washed away property worth millions of naira.

The perennial disaster has also destroyed businesses in the area, leaving the people with no option than to seek government intervention.

Failure of successive governments to address the problem is a source of worry for the people of the town.

The threat posed by the sea incursion has defied solutions, which appears to be beyond the capacity of the state government.

The State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa is aware of this and the administration is seeking assistance from the Federal Government and the international community.

For the name AIYETORO not to go into oblivion, residents want urgent steps to be taken to address the sea incursion.