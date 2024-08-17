Vice President Kashim Shettima has implored the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) to double efforts in the bid to accelerate Nigeria’s journey towards universal electricity access and ensure Nigerians get more access to power supply.

Accordingly, he granted REA’s request to enter into a partnership with the National Economic Council in order to have access to state governors and engage them in the drive towards electrifying communities across the countries.

This is just as the agency said it has secured a grant of $750 million from the World Bank and African Development Bank for rural electrification projects across Nigeria.

Senator Shettima gave the charge when a delegation from REA, led by its Managing Director/CEO, Abba Abubakar Aliyu, made a presentation on the National Electrification and Implementation Plan to the Vice President in his office at the Presidential Villa.

The VP urged the Rural Electrification Agency to double efforts in giving more Nigerians access to electricity.

He also commended the agency for doing an outstanding job, taking into cognizance its efforts in several other sectors.

In his presentation, the Managing Director of the REA, Abba Abubakar Aliyu, listed four main sources of funding for the agency namely the World Bank, the African Development Bank (AfDB), and Electricity Market, which is the excess revenue of the liquidator and grants which comes from partnership with international development agencies where funds are normally provided to develop different models and concepts in the country.