The secretary to the Government of the Federation is in a meeting with secretaries to the 36 states government in Abuja.

The focus of the meeting is on how to improve policy coordination and implementation for sustainable national development, which also Seeks to foster collaboration between federal and states government for the benefits of nigerians

There will also be opportunities for the secretaries to share insights on government policies and how to better implement them.

This gathering which is the first forum of the secretaries, has the Special adviser to the president on policy coordination hadiza Bala in attendance and the former Secretary to the government of the federation Ayim Pius Ayim delivering the key note address .