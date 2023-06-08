The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, George Akume has applauded the North Central Governors’ Forum for paying him a solidarity visit, following his swearing-in ceremony by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The SGF made the commendation while receiving in audience the Governors from North Central Governors Forum in Abuja.

Having thanked the North Central Governors Forum for the Courtesy call, the SGF stated that the solidarity visit would serve as an encouragement to achieve greater strides for the nation.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of the North Central Governors’ Forum and the Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule congratulated the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on his appointment by the President.

He stated that the Governors from the North Central states pledged to give the SGF the needed support to succeed in his new assignment.

The entourage included the Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, led by its Chairman, Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule as well as the Deputy Governor of Niger State, Comrade Yakubu Garba.