North Central Govs’ forum extols Obasanjo on 85th birthday

North Central Governors Forum has felicitated with the Former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo,on his 85th birthday March 5, 2020.

The Chairman of the Forum and Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello described Chief Obasanjo as an exceptional, patriotic and committed leader who used the best of his years for the survival, unity, stability and development of the country in particular and the African continent in general.

Governor Sani Bello noted that the celebrant has become a living legend and a strong voice within and outside the shores of the country considering the outstanding and commendable sacrifices he made for Nigeria and many African countries.

The Forum join Millions of well wishers of the former President, within and outside Nigeria to pray for more strength, good health and wisdom to the celebrant.