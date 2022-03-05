Four Persons Injured, Nine vehicles damaged in Lagos road accident

Four persons have been injured in a ghastly motor accident along Oworo expressway, Lagos state at about seven o’clock this morning.

The accident was reportedly caused by a granite-laden tipper which truck which lost its break hitting several cars and put the traffic on the road to a standstill for several minutes.

An eyewitness whose bus was affected, but refused to speak on camera said the Tipper truck was on a very high speed and couldn’t use its break running into several cars on the road.

The driver of the truck was said to have taken to his heels immediately.

Some badly affected cars were among those queuing to buy petrol at a filling station close to the scene of the incident.

Normalcy has since been restored to the road as LASTMA officials were there to clear the damaged vehicles.