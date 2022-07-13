Four persons die in Ondo road accident

Four persons including a commercial driver have died in an accident which occured along Olokuta/shasha Road, in Akure, Ondo state on Wednesday morning.

Eyewitnesses said the accident occured when a Sienna bus, coming from Ondo axis had a head on collision with an Ore bound hummer bus.

The four victims were said to have died instantly.

It took the intervention of motorists and residents around the area to rescue other passengers who were trapped in the vehicles.

Men of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC in Ondo state later arrived the scene and removed the corpses of the victims to the mortuary.

The accident caused a gridlock on the road for several hours.