The Emir of Ilorin and Chairman Kwara State Traditional Rulers Council, Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari , has announced Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq as the new Sardauna of Ilorin Emirate.

The announcement was greeted with wild jubilation by those in attendance at the palace.

Governor AbdulRazaq who is also the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum succeeds the late business mogul, Alhaji Umaru Saro who died about three years ago.

The Emir said he decided to make Governor AbdulRazaq the new Sardauna of Ilorin Emirate based on his track record of performance as the governor of the state.

In his response, the new Sardauna of Ilorin Emirate, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq appreciated the Emir for the kind gesture.

He said the new title will spur him to do more for the people of Ilorin Emirate and Kwara state as a whole.