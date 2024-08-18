The people of Ayetoro, a coastal community in the oil-rich Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State, have again sent a save-our-soul message to the state and federal governments over the ravaging effect of sea incursion on the town.

They made their position known when a team of the State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA visited the community to assess the impact of the incursion.

Ayetoro, a coastal community in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State is gradually drifting towards extinction, due to the impact of ocean surge that has defied human solution.

A town once known as a ‘Happy City’ due to the unique and communal lifestyle of its inhabitants, is affected by sea incursion that has rendered many residents homeless.

Repeated calls for help have failed to yield meaningful results, as houses, schools and places of worship have been submerged by the ravaging ocean.

Again, government officials are in the community to assess the impact of the natural disaster.

The team, led by the newly appointed Permanent Secretary, Idowu moved round the community and later met with its spiritual head.

The disaster has become a perennial issue, which is yet to be tamed by human efforts.