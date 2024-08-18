Managing Director of the Lagos State Ferry Services, Ladi Balogun has called on residents of the state to take advantage of the scheme as an alternative to road transport to reduce stress and travel time.

Mr Balogun was speaking at a 3-day management retreat on leveraging the waterways assets for improved revenue generation.

In Lagos state, water transport provides a viable alternative to the heavily congested road systems. Commuters spend hours hours to cover several distances within the State.

Compared to traveling by sea, residents spend five times as much on the road.

At this retreat , key players say this mode of transportation has the potential to contribute significantly to the economy of the State.

The aim of the retreat is to ensure users enjoy a better experience and world-class service with the LAGFERRY.

Although water transportation has been a viable alternative to experiencing gridlock, the Lagos State government is integrating all modes of transportation to ensure a smooth flow of traffic, reduction in travel time, and to contribute to the economic and environmental benefits.