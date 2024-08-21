The wife of Kebbi State Governor, Nafisa Idris has received a traditional title in appreciation of her work with women and children.

The Danko District Chief bestowed upon her the title ZINARRIYAR MARAFAN DANKO, praising her generosity and concern for the people of Kebbi State.

He also expressed gratitude to the governor for carrying out projects that benefitted the villages and the state as a whole.

The first lady expressed her appreciation for the recognition adding that it means a lot to her and it will encourage her to continue to do more work, especially with regards to women and children through her NANAS foundation.

She thanked the people of Danko for supporting her husband, the governor of Kebbi state and promised that the administration will continue to implement policies and programmes that will improve lives and livelihood.