President-elect, Bola Tinubu, has been conferred with the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR) while the vice president elect Kashim Shettima was conferred with Grand Commander of Order of the Niger (GCON).

The investiture of the two highest national honours on the in-coming leaders is part of the Presidential Inauguration programme of events.

The event is current ongoing at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja.

President-elect Tinubu and Vice president-elect Kashim Shettima also received the transition documents.

Other activities lined up as part of the inauguration ceremony are: Public Lecture and Jumaat Prayer at the National Mosque on May 26, Children’s Day Parade and Children’s Party on May, 27 and Inter-denominational Church Service at the National Christian Centre, Abuja, on May 28.