The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum has presented a cheque of over 200 million naira to about 170 primary healthcare centres across the 27 local government councils of the state.

The governor also announced a plan to rehabilitate all the primary healthcare centres across the State.

Conflict in the North East Region has resulted in a huge gap in access to healthcare services.

Nearly 60% of healthcare facilities in Borno state were destroyed, leaving over a million people without access to healthcare services.

Covering the healthcare needs of the vulnerable has continued to be of grave concern to many.

The governor tasked all facility managers and coordinators to be dedicated to their responsibilities by ensuring quality services to the people.

The governor’s gesture was well appreciated by coordinators of benefiting healthcare facilities and assured of their commitment in improving.

Shortly after the presentation, Governor Babagana Zulum directed the 27 local Councils chairmen to manage the primary healthcare centres in their domains and ensure optimal services.