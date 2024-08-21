The Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang, has approved the immediate suspension of four key officials.

The affected officials include Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Chrysantus Dawam, and Commissioner for Tourism, Culture, and Hospitality, Jamila Tukur.

Also affected are the Special Adviser on Rural Development, Dio Lamul, and the Liaison Officer for Mikang Constituency, Moses Sule.

The suspensions take effect immediately.

The director of press to the governor who issued the press release did not give any reason for the suspension so far.

With the latest developments, the governor has approved a minor reshuffle of his cabinet to enhance effective service delivery to the citizens of the state.

The current Commissioner for Water Resources and Energy, Noel Nkup, will now serve as the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development.

Bashir Lawandi Datti, who previously held the position of Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, has been reassigned as the Commissioner for Water Resources and Energy.

The changes take immediate effect.