Governor Nasir Idris Approves Constitution of Kebbi State Governing Board for People with Disability Commission.

Governor of Kebbi State, Nasir Idris Kauran Gwandu, has approved the constitution of the Governing Board of Kebbi State People with Disability Commission, effective from 28th August 2024.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Yakubu Bala Tafida, and made available to newsmen.

According to the statement, Anas Malami has been appointed as the Chairman of the Board, with Abdullahi Aliyu serving as the Executive Secretary of the Commission.

Advertisement

The board members include Jafar Bawa Aljannare, Aminu Ambursa, Abdulrazak Muhammad, Mardiya Ahmad, and Musa Sarki Sadisu.

The statement further noted that Governor Nasir Idris would inaugurate the Governing Board in due course.